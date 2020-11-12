MANCHESTER, Iowa — The City of Manchester is gearing up for growth as a local business looks to expand and employ a new line of workers, while an unrelated grocery store development moves forward.
XL Specialized Trailers plans a $5 million to $6 million expansion project that would add 55,000 square feet to its facility and create 65 new positions by the end of 2021, said President and CEO Stuart Sleper.
“That will really enable us to serve our customers better,” he said. “We will be able to reduce our wait times and capture more of the market.”
The company currently employs 160 people in Manchester. Sleper said XL had a record year for sales in 2019, but when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, it slowed down the company’s plans for growth.
“We survived very well,” he said. “We know given where we were in 2019, that when the economy comes back, we will be well-positioned to continue growing. We are very excited about 2021.”
XL is working with the state in addition to the city to receive zoning permits and tax incentives, and the company hopes to begin construction on the project by the end of this year.
City Manager Tim Vick said City Council members will hold a public hearing during their Dec. 14 meeting on a resolution to award XL Specialized Trailers an 80% tax rebate of up to $1.2 million over the course of the 10-year agreement. This financing method incentivizes property owners to improve or renovate their buildings by giving them back a portion of the increased property taxes they would have incurred as a result of the improvements.
In an unrelated move, council members recently approved an agreement with Brian Ridge, of BR Development, who plans to construct a 27,500-square-foot grocery store on West Marion Street behind Pizza Ranch. The project is estimated to cost about $5.5 million and create 50 jobs.
Officials have not disclosed specific details about the new store. Ridge recently entered into a similar agreement with the City of Maquoketa and is planning to develop a Dollar Fresh grocery store there.
The Manchester project will receive an 80% tax rebate of up to $1.2 million with a 12-year agreement. Vick said the location had stormwater infrastructure needs that the developer will pay to repair, so the project received a longer tax rebate.
Despite the pandemic, it has been quite a year of development for Manchester. Vick noted Stanley Black and Decker is undertaking an expansion project that will create about 50 new jobs and grow the operation by about 70,000 square feet.
“We will have a number of new jobs coming to Manchester next year,” Vick said.
“With the economy, with the different challenges that COVID-19 has presented us, seeing this expansion and growth is a substantial thing for us.”