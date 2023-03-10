Social emotional learning, SEL, has been taught since 1994 and continues today. It consists of skills like stress-management, growth mindset, empathy, and more. A bill in the Iowa Senate would ban the Department of Education in Iowa from promoting SEL in schools, which would have the effect of taking SEL teaching out of the curriculum in Iowa schools. Opponents of SEL argue that its teaching style can include promoting critical race theory and LGBTQ rights. While many others go against this because SEL assists students in regulating their emotions and teaches fundamental social skills. These skills work for students K-12 and support them long after schooling. In kindergarten, children are taught to keep their hands to themselves, how to handle extreme emotions, and how to treat their peers. Kindergartners without this guidance would fail as they progress in school, especially if topics like these weren’t taught.
Personally, moving from elementary school to middle school was a major transition in the amount of work that needed to be done. Knowing I was struggling, my teachers taught me stress management and growth mindset. These skills have helped me to keep my head cool and also push myself to keep trying. The approach of this learning is to help students in navigating how they deal with emotions, work and social encounters.
Therefore, this way of teaching should not be removed from Iowa schools.
