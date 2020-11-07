SINSINAWA, Wis. — Early into her career at Sinsinawa Bakery, Sara McDermott was tasked with making gravy for one of the meals at the Motherhouse.
She had learned from her mentor, Sister Flannan McGuane, that in order to make gravy, you use the liquid or the “juice” leftover from a turkey or chicken. But what McDermott had was neither of those things but rather ham broth.
After putting all of the ingredients together, McDermott tested the final product and was suddenly struck by the bold and bitter taste of salt.
McDermott, then just 17 years old, was unsure what to do and let McGuane taste the gravy.
“Everyone knows that ham is really salty, and she was like ‘How did you make this?’ McDermott said. I told her, and she was like ‘That’s OK. You’ll know for next time. They’ll love it.’”
When asked how the gravy turned out, McDermott laughed “It was salty,” she said. After that cooking mishap, she knew ham was not a proper gravy ingredient but also learned she had earned McGuane’s respect.
“I didn’t get in trouble for it, and she was like ‘That is how we make gravy,’” McDermott said. “I didn’t get yelled at, and she laughed about it. That told me she respected me.”
McDermott, who started training in the bakery at 15 years old, has now worked there for 36 years. Over that time she got to know McGuane and developed a close relationship with her, she said.
McGuane, 87, died Oct. 28. Her funeral will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 9, and the wake will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. Both services will be live streamed for the public to attend virtually at https://portal.stretchinternet.com/sinsinawa/.
McGuane first entered Sinsinawa Dominican Motherhouse in 1955 and made her vows in 1957, said Sister Priscilla Wood, director of arts and cultural heritage for the Sinsinawa Dominican congregation. McGuane came to the motherhouse from another convent after immigrating to the United States with her sisters from Ireland when she was young.
“Her whole ministry for over 60 years was in hospitality with serving the sisters with food preparation,” Wood said. “She was the head of the kitchen. Many, many people in our tri-state area worked here in college. There are lots of people here in this area who know Sister Flannan. She had a huge Irish heart. She was just that kind of person.”
More than 40 years ago, McGuane began making a sweet cinnamon bread, which has earned a reputation in the tri-state area. McGuane served it to the sisters at the motherhouse, and they liked it so much, they would ask her for an extra loaf to give as a gift or a thank-you to someone, Wood said.
“It started being given as a thank-you gift or a hospitality gift, and they finally started baking more,” she said. “I think we sold like 100,000 items last year. “
McDermott said she kindled a wonderful friendship with McGuane over the years and thinks of her as a special person and a good friend.
“She had a heart of gold,” she said. “She would do anything for you, and you respected her. She was a mentor. We learned how to make things from scratch, which is a huge thing nowadays.”