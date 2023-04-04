Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (from left), Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr. and Platteville Public Library Director Jessie Lee-Jones tour the library Monday before a roundtable discussion at the library in Platteville, Wis.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Local officials weighed in Monday on how Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ housing proposals could best serve their communities during a roundtable discussion with the governor and the head of the state’s housing development agency.
Evers and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority CEO Elmer Moore, Jr. toured the Platteville Public Library before meeting with local and regional municipal and economic development leaders to discuss how the state could help create more affordable housing.
The governor has been touring the state in a bid to promote his slate of housing proposals for the 2023-25 budget, which would put hundreds of millions of dollars toward increasing the supply of affordable housing and offering more protections to renters.
“We wanted to hear from people on the ground who deal with housing on a regular basis,” Evers said.
According to the National Low-Income Housing Coalition, the state is short more than 126,000 units of affordable rental housing for very low-income renters.
In southwest Wisconsin, officials have reported dealing with aging housing stock, limited homeownership opportunities and struggles attracting development, among other issues.
“One of the things we all know is there is a looming crisis in housing,” Moore said. “We have more than 100,000 too few units of housing across the state.”
The governor’s proposals seem to address some local issues, if not all of them.
Platteville City Council President Barbara Daus pointed to a city program that used $200,000 in excess tax increment financing funds to remodel and renovate single-family homes built before 1950. Daus said the program could have gone further with more money.
Evers pointed to a proposed $100 million that would bankroll municipalities looking to renovate blighted properties.
Platteville Area Industrial Development Corp. Director Abby Haas said limited homeownership opportunities were leading more people to rent and in turn pushing low-income renters into substandard housing.
The governor’s proposal includes $150 million to develop additional affordable housing and allow municipalities to expand renter protections, along with $60 million toward civil legal aid.
Additionally, the governor’s proposal would increase the total amount of state housing tax credits from $42 million to $100 million per year. Haas pointed out rural development projects could still struggle to qualify, especially with smaller developments.
“It’s hard to attract a developer to build 32 units,” Haas said, alluding to the Meadows development built by Southwest Wisconsin Community Action Program, which opened in September.
She added the project had to apply to WHEDA multiple times to receive the tax credits. “That took a lot of tries.”
Grant County Economic Development Corp. Executive Director Ron Brisbois suggested the state could lower job creation requirements tied to local development, citing the area’s already tight labor market. (Unadjusted unemployment for Grant County sat at 2.9% in February.)
Evers and Moore agreed measures like those are outdated.
Local officials also acknowledged there was work to be done to persuade residents regarding the importance of affordable housing. Brisbois noted community leaders shy away when affordable housing entered the conversation.
“There’s a stigma, and we need to address that,” Brisbois said.
Haas agreed that some people continue to oppose affordable housing developments like multi-family housing. She likened the neighborhoods where those residents live and seem to prefer as “Snob Hill.”
Evers’ housing initiatives, as well as the rest of his proposed budget, is subject to scrutiny from the GOP-controlled Statehouse. Republicans have promised to strip down and rewrite Evers’ budget.
Evers said he is confident housing is an issue on which he and lawmakers will be able to find consensus.
“At the end of the day we will reach a compromise on a number of issues and that will be one of them,” he said.
Monday’s roundtable did not include state legislators, to the ire of at least one.
Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, whose district includes all of Grant County and parts of Richland County, criticized Evers for not asking area lawmakers to attend.
“If he was serious about it, I would have been invited,” Tranel said.
He declined to comment on the housing package to the Telegraph Herald, saying he had not reviewed the legislation in-depth.
Evers said Tranel, along with his fellow legislators, would have their chance to weigh in.
“It happens with the process that exists now,” he said. “Anytime Travis wants to give me a call, he can.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
