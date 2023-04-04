Gov. Evers visits Platteville
Buy Now

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers (from left), Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority Executive Director Elmer Moore Jr. and Platteville Public Library Director Jessie Lee-Jones tour the library Monday before a roundtable discussion at the library in Platteville, Wis.

 JESSICA REILLY

PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Local officials weighed in Monday on how Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ housing proposals could best serve their communities during a roundtable discussion with the governor and the head of the state’s housing development agency.

Evers and Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority CEO Elmer Moore, Jr. toured the Platteville Public Library before meeting with local and regional municipal and economic development leaders to discuss how the state could help create more affordable housing.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

