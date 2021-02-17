DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Prior to making a definitive ruling on the matter, Dyersville City Council members this week voted to have the public safety committee study the potential risks of allowing all-terrain vehicles and utility vehicles on city streets.
“That is a very good discussion and that’s the way the government is supposed to work,” said Mayor Jim Heavens. “We have a plan in place.”
In a 3-1 vote, the City Council decided to turn the discussion over to the public safety committee. City Council member Mike English cast the lone dissenting vote, saying most of the feedback he has received has been against authorizing ATVs and UTVs within the city. City Council member Jim Gibbs was absent.
Dyersville leaders expect the City Council will revisit the issue at some point this spring.
Heavens said the City Council needs to complete budget hearings in the coming weeks and then will discuss a date the committee can meet with representatives from both the pro-ATV group and the group against ATVs as well as the city attorney and police department.
No residents against legalizing ATVs spoke up Monday night, but two sent in letters sharing their safety concerns. Each referenced the 2014 incident when four Epworth boys were killed when a truck struck the utility vehicle they were in.
“We don’t have to look far to remember the four deaths of WD students just a few years ago,” wrote Dyersville resident Mary Langel.
During Monday’s meeting, Dyersville resident and ATV enthusiast Matt Gaul told the council he and other residents will work with the city to come up with a plan everyone agrees with.
“I know it can be done safely,” he said. “I am not the one with all of the answers, but I think there are enough intelligent people that want this that can sit down and come to an agreement.”
In other action, the City Council green-lighted a pre-application for a state-funded program that would enable the Field of Dreams movie site to become a reinvestment district. This would allow the city to receive a portion of the sales- tax dollars made at the site and use them toward future investments at the location.
Jacque Rahe, executive director of the Dyersville Economic Development Corp., said in order to qualify for the program, the site must be 75 acres and $10 million must already be invested there. Past projects and future additions like the baseball pods will enable the site to hit that $10 million mark, Rahe said.
City Administrator Mick Michel said the pre-application is due later this month. If the pre-application is approved, the final application will be due at the same time next year.
“I think for the city and trying to bring in more economic development within this district, I think it is imperative for the city to take advantage of these tax dollars,” he said.