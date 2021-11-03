In response to a recent letter to the editor with the writer criticizing the imprisonment of hundreds of citizens for a demonstration on Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S Capitol — this was not a peaceful demonstration. The Constitution does not give individuals the right to use force to interrupt a joint session of Congress, and the intruders’ intent was to incite violence to overturn an election that each individual state had already certified their allotted electoral votes for president and vice president.
The Constitution does not give the individuals the right to assault police officers or to vandalize the Capitol. The Constitution does not give individuals the right to make death threats to our then-Vice President Mike Pence.
The individuals who stormed the U.S Capitol are being rightfully prosecuted. Offenders are getting by easy with many receiving just a few months in jail.
Attempting to use force and incite violence to overturn an election and using force to assault police officers to interrupt a joint session of Congress was an attempt to overthrow the government and is an act of treason.
If treason charges would have been imposed against the Capitol insurrectionists, upon conviction they could have faced life imprisonment, not just a few months in jail.
Also, do the majority of the rioters and insurrectionists pay more attention to social media than to the Constitution? Our country was built on the principles of the Constitution, not social media.