Fired grain elevator employee returns with gun kills 1, wounds 2
SUPERIOR, Neb. — A man who had been fired from a grain elevator in Nebraska on Thursday returned with a gun and shot three people, killing one, before he was shot and killed by another employee, the Nebraska State Patrol said.
The patrol said the shooting occurred at the Agrex Elevator in Superior, a town in southeast Nebraska near the Kansas border.
A preliminary investigation showed that Max Hoskinson, 61, of Superior, was fired from the grain elevator on Thursday. He returned around 2 p.m. with a handgun and shot three people, the patrol said.
Another employee retrieved a shotgun from an office and shot Hoskinson, who was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to the patrol.
One of the victims shot by Hoskinson died at the scene. Another was flown to a hospital in Lincoln with injuries considered life-threatening. The third person was treated and released at a hospital in Superior. The investigation is continuing.
Official: Reports of train passengers filming rape are false
MEDIA, Pa. — The narrative that passengers watched a man rape a woman on a train in suburban Philadelphia last week and “filmed it for their own gratification instead of calling the police” is false, the prosecutor handling the case said Thursday as he asked witnesses to come forward.
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer made the assertion during a news conference in which he also stressed any witness to the Oct. 13 attack should share information without fear that they would be charged. He said Wednesday that Pennsylvania law does not allow for the prosecution of someone for simply witnessing a crime. Fiston Ngoy is accused of raping the woman in a train seat.
Salvadoran man pleads guilty to 4 murders
RENO, Nev. — A Salvadoran man agreed Thursday to plead guilty to all crimes in the killing of four Nevada residents as part of a deal with prosecutors that will spare him from two death penalty trials and put him in prison for the rest of his life with no possibility of appeals or parole.
Wilber Ernesto Martinez Guzman, 22, pleaded guilty after intense questioning by Washoe County District Court Judge Connie Steinheimer in Reno to two counts of first-degree murder in the January 2019 deaths of Gerald and Sharon David in their Reno home.
Steinheimer acknowledged the plea took the death penalty off the table and told Martinez Guzman he will have to enter formal guilty pleas in Douglas County to the killings of two women in Gardnerville during his two-week string of crimes.
In addition to four consecutive life terms with no possibility of parole, Martinez Guzman faces a minimum of another 214 years in prison for multiple burglary, larceny, weapons and possession of stolen property charges under the plea agreement outlined in court.
Authorities said he was in the country illegally but they didn’t know how or when he arrived.
Biden to return to McAuliffe’s side on campaign trail
RICHMOND, Va. — President Joe Biden is set to return to Virginia for his second campaign stop with fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe as the state’s closely watched race for governor enters its final stretch.
McAuliffe’s campaign announced Thursday that the two would appear together on Tuesday, a week before Election Day, at a park in Arlington.
Vice-president Kamala Harris campaigned with McAuliffe on Thursday as the race against Republican Glenn Youngkin has become a closely contested election according to recent polling.