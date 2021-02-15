EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Almost 80 years ago, Marion and Harold Fleege met at the Moonlight Dance Hall in Illinois, located between Galena and East Dubuque.
Marion went with her sister and her sister’s boyfriend, but she knew they wouldn’t be able to take her home afterwards and wasn’t sure what to do.
It just so happened Harold was there. She knew she had seen him before, but until then the two had never struck up a conversation. That night, however, they chatted and she was able to find her lift home.
After that night, Marion and Harold dated for three years before marrying in 1946. She remembers him proposing on the porch outside of her mother’s house, but he recalls it happening during the intermission of a dance inside his car.
“I guess we’ll never know for sure which is true,” their daughter Sharon Brandt said.
The two celebrated their 74th anniversary in November. They have five daughters: Sharon Brandt, Ruth Sear, Mary Runde Werner, Linda Helbing and Doris Hayes.
Marion, 95, grew up in East Dubuque and graduated from high school in 1944. Harold, 96, went to St Joseph’s School in Sinsinawa, Wis. but left school after eighth-grade to help on the family farm.
They moved to Bloomington, Wis., where they worked on a 200-acre family farm. In 1962, they moved back to Sinsinawa and remained there until moving to Bell Tower Retirement in East Dubuque, Ill., in 2019.
“I was a city person that had to learn to farm,” Marion said.
Harold said having five daughters as a farmer was not the ideal situation, but they made it work.
“Having five girls and living on a farm was a farmer’s curse,” Harold joked. “But (I) always knew if you have girls, the boys would come.”
His wishful thinking eventually came true. He ended up with numerous sons-in-law, 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.
Over the past 74 years, Harold said they have learned the importance of not just sharing their lives together, but everything in it.
“What’s mine is hers and hers is mine,” he said. “We both share together. We did everything together. We worked together and we prayed together.”
Marion said a special night they shared was their 25th wedding anniversary. They held a dance with friends and family out in Kieler, Wis.
“It was an awful stormy night, but it was still nice.” she said. “I remember watching all the (little nieces and nephews) dance.”
Growing up, Brandt said she remembers making homemade ice cream on Saturdays and helping on the farm. She quickly learned how to butcher a chicken, she laughed.
“We all learned the value of hard work,” she said. “There was always time for fun and laughter.”
Hayes said she still thinks about the special tradition the family shared.
“After a hard day’s work on summer nights, I remember putting on pajamas and making popcorn topped with molasses and watching the stars,” she said. “This was a treat.”
Brandt said her dad has always been a teaser, and she still finds herself laughing when she thinks about the times he would attach clothespins to the back of his grandchildren without them knowing.
“Dad has great humor and mom is more serious,” she said. “I always admired Dad’s affection toward Mom. She has always come first even through their ups and downs. We never heard a harsh word (between them).”