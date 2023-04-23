In regard to Tuesday’s TH article “Man charged with shooting teen who went to wrong house”: There are protests to bring attention to another shooting with “a racial component.”
“Civic and political leaders demand justice …”. Rev. Vernon Howard, president of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Greater Kansas City, called the shooting a “heinous and hate-filled crime.” Kamala Harris tweeted that “No child should ever live in fear of being shot for ringing the wrong doorbell.”
An 84-year-old man answered his doorbell, late at night after he had gone to bed, with a shotgun, saw a Black male trying to get through his door and thought he was going to be robbed. He panicked. That doesn’t make firing a gun at someone right, but he thought he was defending himself. Do we not have that right? The courts will decide.
If this had been a Black person shooting a White person under the same circumstances, would this have alerted the national media, or been given space in a newspaper, local or otherwise? Our main media exposure and outrage is focused on White-on-Black crimes. I hear/see little of the daily Black on Black shootings/killings in our larger cities, such as Chicago; where is the outrage/protests over this carnage?
I am weary of the racist card repeatedly being played. Shouldn’t man’s inhumanity to man be called out evenly across the board, finding solutions to the problems and not solutions to the skin color?
