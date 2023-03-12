Black academics, school and justice officials and community leaders gathered Friday in Dubuque to discuss what they refer to as the school-to-prison pipeline, relating their personal and professional experiences with a system that seems to single out Black students.
“This is a problem for all of us to take a look at,” said Claudette Carter-Thomas, a retired probation officer and parent. “Kids are suffering, kids are being pushed out of schools, kids are being treated a way others aren’t.”
Hosted by the University of Dubuque, the panel accompanied a traveling exhibit, “Suspended: Systematic Oppression in Our Schools,” developed by the African American Museum of Iowa.
The exhibit examines the presence of law enforcement in Iowa schools since the 1960s and the increasingly punitive treatment of students — policies that have disproportionately affected Black children.
Data from Dubuque Community Schools show the school district is no exception.
Black and low-income students and students with disabilities were disproportionately represented in suspensions and expulsions, according to 2020-21 school data from the Iowa Report Card. The Telegraph Herald previously reported nearly half of all students arrested in Dubuque schools in the 2021-22 school year were Black, despite making up about 10% of the student body.
Director of Behavioral and Learning Supports Mimi Holesinger told the TH the district had “strict criteria” on suspending students, as did its school resource officers for making arrests.
Multiple panelists shared the fear they’d felt as parents when their own children started getting into trouble, with Clarke University social work professor Mary Gitau and Carter-Thomas saying they’d both eventually made the decision to move their children to private Catholic schools.
“It was that anxiety of, ‘I don’t want my son to get in trouble every day,’” Gitau said. “I didn’t know what else to do.”
Retired Hempstead High School Assistant Principal Claudette Bees noted as the administrator charged with discipline, she was often the one calling parents. She said the school district had, with the collaboration of school resources officers, adopted restorative justice practices in recent years that avoided charges being filed against students.
Victor Anderson, a local juvenile court officer, said he felt Dubuque schools had relatively disciplined SROs.
However, he added, “I do believe there are times they are filing charges that don’t need to be charges.”
Joe Lomax, a retired chair of the University of Wisconsin–Platteville’s criminal justice department and a Beloit, Wis., police officer in the 1960s, argued part of the issue was a misunderstanding of how police officers operated.
Officers, he said, were trained to enforce the law, not serve as social workers.
“They’re not really set up to resolve a community issue or a family issue,” Lomax said. “So there’s role confusion there.”
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
