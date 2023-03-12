Black academics, school and justice officials and community leaders gathered Friday in Dubuque to discuss what they refer to as the school-to-prison pipeline, relating their personal and professional experiences with a system that seems to single out Black students.

“This is a problem for all of us to take a look at,” said Claudette Carter-Thomas, a retired probation officer and parent. “Kids are suffering, kids are being pushed out of schools, kids are being treated a way others aren’t.”

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.

