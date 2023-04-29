Local anti-trafficking advocates shared their efforts to raise awareness on human trafficking in the Dubuque area Tuesday, a widespread but underreported phenomenon in Iowa and across the country.
Members of the Tri-State Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Slavery discussed their efforts to raise awareness of the practice before members of Dubuque Area Congregations United. About 25 people attended the event.
Human traffickers use coercion, threats and violence to recruit, transport and receive people with the purpose of exploiting them for financial gain.
“It involves coercion, it involves force, fraud, deception,” said Sister Marylou Irons, PVBM and co-chair of the coalition.
The coalition’s efforts to combat trafficking have mostly involved promoting the nationwide and local human trafficking hotlines on area billboards, Jule buses and at public venues like the Dubuque Farmers Market, Dubuque County Fair and the Field of Dreams.
They also highlighted the preponderance of trafficking cases that have been prosecuted across the state and in eastern Iowa in recent years.
According to data from the state attorney general’s office presented at Tuesday’s seminar, two human trafficking cases have been prosecuted in Dubuque since 2018, with three others convicted in Bellevue in 2017.
The National Human Trafficking Hotline identified 86 cases of human trafficking in Iowa in 2021, with 161 victims involved in these cases.
The actual number is likely much higher, said Kim Hilby, a Tri-State Coalition member and assistant professor of sociology and criminal justice at the University of Dubuque.
Hilby, who teaches a class on human trafficking at UD, said Dubuque’s proximity to Illinois and Wisconsin makes it a potential hub for trafficking.
“Dubuque here, especially, has the three states that individuals can cross over into easily,” Hilby said. “It’s definitely an issue the traffickers take advantage of.”
Officials from the Dubuque Police Department and Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department said neither department has charged offenders with human trafficking in recent years, though the Dubuque police assisted Dallas police officers seeking a runaway in 2021.
“We hear intelligence about it every once in a while, but we don’t really have any data or documents or investigations we’ve followed up on or have been asked to assist with,” said Dubuque Police Lt. Brendan Welsh. “It’s probably a very underreported crime.”
Cindy Kohlmann, communications and outreach director at the Salvation Army’s Dubuque chapter, said vulnerable individuals like runaways or drug addicts are especially likely to be trafficked.
In recent years, the coalition has worked to promote a training video for hotel and motel employees to identify and report human trafficking and in 2020 the state Legislature passed a law requiring Iowa lodging providers who host public employees or public events to train their staff on trafficking.
The coalition’s current goal is to establish a local “John school” — a diversion program for individuals charged with soliciting sex.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.
