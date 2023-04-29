Local anti-trafficking advocates shared their efforts to raise awareness on human trafficking in the Dubuque area Tuesday, a widespread but underreported phenomenon in Iowa and across the country.

Members of the Tri-State Coalition Against Human Trafficking and Slavery discussed their efforts to raise awareness of the practice before members of Dubuque Area Congregations United. About 25 people attended the event.

Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.

