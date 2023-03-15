Dubuque is a beautiful, historic city of generous, caring people. With 59,000 residents, we are Iowa’s 11th largest city with a $245 million annual budget. The budget for No. 10 Council Bluffs with 62,000 is $145 million. How can this be?

After checking both city websites, I was shocked to see Council Bluffs has no Department of Diversity although their non-white population is 16%. Dubuque’s is 7.6%.

