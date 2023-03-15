Dubuque is a beautiful, historic city of generous, caring people. With 59,000 residents, we are Iowa’s 11th largest city with a $245 million annual budget. The budget for No. 10 Council Bluffs with 62,000 is $145 million. How can this be?
After checking both city websites, I was shocked to see Council Bluffs has no Department of Diversity although their non-white population is 16%. Dubuque’s is 7.6%.
Dubuque’s Office of Shared Prosperity & Neighborhood Support will cost you $440, 144. That’s a 12.7% increase resulting from department-wide staff changes. (3.66 staff members).
Council Bluffs has no Department of Sustainability. And, how are these poor folks on the western edge of Iowa surviving without a Department of Equity & Human Rights? That department with 3 staff members costs you $437,400, representing a 9.6% increase.
Equality means equal treatment to all citizens as defined in the 14th amendment. Equity means treating Americans unequally to ensure that outcomes are equalized — the old tried (and failed) Marxian standard.
The city government is charged with providing essential services. Far too many expenditures demonstrate a Socialist agenda and have nothing to do with essential services.
Many of our streets are in horrible condition but we continue to spend millions on non-essential services.
Our city manager and City Council have slowly but surely turned our beloved town into a socialist city-state.
We desperately need conservative candidates to run for City Council this fall to stop the march of Socialism into our city government.
