For Area Substance Abuse Council, a substance use and gambling addiction prevention center active in Dubuque and eastern Iowa, the goal is to get all patients the resources they need, even when it’s not strictly within the agency’s purview.
ASAC offers treatment for substance use and gambling disorders in both outpatient and residential settings, though the Dubuque office is limited to outpatient care. The agency also engages in preventative work in school and office settings and helps its patients reach other resources that can provide needs as basic as clean clothes.
“No one is ever turned away based on income or lack of income or insurance or lack of insurance,” said ASAC Deputy Director Cassandra Collins. “Our goal is always to get them connected to as many resources as possible.”
To that end, payment for ASAC’s treatment is based on a sliding scale, and the center accepts Medicaid and also includes state-funded fee assistance.
During intake, counselors meet with patients to determine what substances or habits are problematic for them and how to address their issues, whether that’s intensive one-on-one counseling or group session.
Alcohol remains the most commonly abused substance in Dubuque, with 59% of all patients using, followed by cannabis at 50% and methamphetamine at 25%.
“We truly see all substance users, and there’s more than people think,” Collins said.
Locally, OWIs offer a steady stream of clients — the Dubuque office offers a 12-hour drinking and driving class for license reinstatement — but the office’s clinical director Mandy Reisner said clients can suffer from multiple substance-use issues.
“That may be what brings them into the office, but throughout therapy we may find other substance use as well,” Reisner said.
Patients are subject to a social determinants of health screening, which identifies any other needs a patient might have to be successful in their treatment. Some patients might lack access to basic needs like food or housing or have medical issues that need to be addressed. A case navigator is on hand to direct them to other social service agencies; Hillcrest Family Services is one of the most common referrals.
ASAC is not only flexible on treatment and secondary needs, but also on the outcomes it seeks for patients.
Some patients, for example, do not consider themselves addicts, and do not seek recovery in the traditional sense. Others don’t want to stop using. Reisner emphasized the program isn’t solely abstinence-based, and doesn’t prioritize abstaining from drugs above all else.
“We don’t force anyone to buy-in completely to abstinence, we just try to provide as many resources as possible to help them live a healthier life and stay out of the criminal justice system,” Reisner said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
