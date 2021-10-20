Experienced, talented, educated, volunteer and family-focused is Anderson Sainci. Ever since I met him when he first came to Dubuque I knew Anderson was going to make a difference for our city and planet.
Anderson Sainci is up for re-election to the Dubuque Community School Board, and I give him my support. He worked across the public and private sectors to help our city and our school system succeed. Anderson Sainci has shown his passion in service to our students, teachers, and community. Anderson Sainci has mentored students, served lunch to students, washed dishes, took out the trash and gotten his hands involved at every level of our school district.
He recently joined me and other cultural leaders as a trustee of the Dubuque Museum of Art. Anderson Sainci serves or has served on many other boards such as Dubuque Black Men Coalition, NE Regional STEM Advisory Board, NICC Foundation Board, Steeple Square Board, Dubuque Dream Center, Greater Dubuque Development Corp.’s Future Leadership Team, Radius Church and St. Mark Youth Enrichment. It has always been my opinion that our youth need leaders, mentors and doers like Anderson Sainci.
Please vote for Anderson Sainci in the upcoming Dubuque Community School Board elections, your vote keeps a great person committed to all of our citizens, along with many others on or running for us. My thanks to you for voting for Anderson Sainci.