I serve as chair of the Dubuque County Republican Central Committee. This relates to the Feb. 18 article by Benjamin Fisher regarding 2022 election results. We thank voters for progress made in 2022 as our great conservative candidates successfully flipped three county seats held by Democrats for many years: attorney, treasurer and supervisor. County races have become more competitive in recent years, which has helped encourage qualified Republicans to run for offices that in past elections found Democrats running unopposed.
Many county residents that were raised as Democrats have come to see that the national Democratic Party no longer represents them. The far left has hijacked the national party and promotes an agenda of big government control and dependency. Democrat policies support abortion, open borders, mandates and lockdowns, defunding the police, restriction of Second Amendment rights, political weaponization of federal agencies, indoctrination of kids to the cancer of “wokeness” and revisionist history, injection of race into every issue, and devastating inflation, just to name a few.
Regarding upcoming Iowa caucuses, it appears the Democratic Party has decided to bypass Iowa as its first contested state, as they know we have rejected their leftist agenda. Further, in 2020, the Iowa Democratic Party was unable to conduct the caucus and report results in an accurate and timely manner. Dubuque County Republicans will efficiently organize our caucus, welcome any candidates and enthusiastically support the eventual nominee. We warmly welcome those who reject the destructive Democratic agenda.
