Monday, Aug. 9, 2021

Wilson-Tuthill — Jordan Wilson and Shaelynn Tuthill, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021

Kutz-Brondyke — Austin Kutz and Kate Brondyke, of Elizabeth, Ill., a boy at MercyOne.

