Summer’s Last Blast
Today and Saturday, Q Casino Backwaters Stage, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
Gates open at 5 p.m. and shows begin at 6 p.m. both nights. Summer’s Last Blast returns for its 20th season with another two-day free concert series. This year features Dr. Feel Good (a Mötley Crüe tribute), Electric Shock, Menace and The Spazmatics, Johnny Trash and Hot Greasy Wieners. Summer’s Last Blast is an all-ages musical event to bid adieu to another summer of outdoor concerts in the Dubuque area. Expect tons of great food from local food trucks available for purchase as well as plenty of cold beverages available from the Q Casino crew.
Steeple Square Flea Market
Today and Saturday,
Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St.
3 to 7 p.m. today and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Join the two-day event that will feature an array of vendors selling vintage and antique items, home and holiday decor, art and more. There will be concessions and a cash bar. All proceeds will support Steeple Square and their mission. Admission is $2 per person. For more information, visit SteepleSquare.com.
Peosta Days
Today and Saturday, Ballfields, Peosta, Iowa
8 p.m. tonight and 3:30 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Fun Run and Glow Run participants can sign up at the Peosta Community Centre. Saturday’s events include a parade, cow pie bingo and an eating contest. The day ends with fireworks.
15th annual Irish Hooley
Saturday, Alliant Amphitheater, Port of Dubuque
Noon to 10 p.m. Enjoy live traditional Irish music from Ballyheigue, The Lads, Derek Warfield & The Young Wolfe Tomes, Connla and Skerryvore. Check out the McNulty School’s Irish Dancers, Dubuque Fire Pipe & Drums and more. Tickets at the gate are $12 and visitors age 10 and younger get in for free. Food and Beverage vendors will be on site. For more information, visit IrishHooley.org.
Potosi Brewfest
Saturday, Holiday Gardens, 101 Brewery Hollow Road, Potosi, Wis.
From 1 to 4:30 p.m. (noon for VIP). More than 60 vendors, including craft breweries, distilleries, wineries and specialty meat and cheeses. Back by popular demand is the Beer Stein Holding Contest as well as other games, live music and food. VIP tickets are $55, general admission is $35, designated driver is $10.
Grand Extravaganza
Saturday and Sunday, Grand Opera House, 135 W. Eighth St., Dubuque
Starting at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Get a sneak peek at the shows in the Grand’s 2019-2020 season. It will include pieces from the shows that will grace the Grand’s stage in the upcoming season. Tickets are $20 for adults and
$12 for children. For more information, visit TheGrandOperahouse.com.