I agree with much of the letter, “Dubuque County attorney not up to task.” But County Attorney C.J. May’s shortcomings are not because of politics or conspiracies. His lack of qualification shows in his own poor record in his term to date. He has failed to appropriately pursue justice, even in felony cases he personally handled involving unlawful killings of people. Other cases qualify him only as the king of the plea deal. Criminals get breaks. First-time offenders get punished, in spite of his promise to look at alternative resolutions for minor infractions based only on addiction or mental illness.
Numerous experienced prosecutors and highly qualified staff have abandoned the county attorney’s office during his tenure. This was no “swamp-draining,” but rather a loss of expert staffers because of lack of confidence in Mr. May’s leadership. He campaigned to improve communication with law enforcement. He promised to fix the choppy relationship with the defense bar. He pledged no more inappropriate plea bargains, unmet deadlines, or rushed prosecutions. These issues persist unabated.
The office’s transition into the digital age, necessary for modern prosecution, has not improved. Mr. May’s “experience” has not panned out. He has not made our streets, neighborhoods and schools safer. Mr. May is not delivering justice as promised under the strength of Iowa’s laws. His weakness in office illustrates his weakness as an incumbent. Assuming alternatives emerge, I urge the public to choose a new path and a new person for county attorney.
The author is a former assistant county attorney and faced C.J. May in a primary for the county attorney’s seat in 2018.