Sue Manternach and Emma Powell live two very different lives.
Powell, 21, is a rising senior at University of Dubuque studying communications and a member of the volleyball team. Manternach, 70, is a resident of Stonehill Communities in Dubuque, where she has lived the past four years.
Despite being in different stages of life, the two have at least one thing in common. Both said they have dealt with mental health challenges since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve always struggled with my mental health, but I think COVID definitely enhanced (that struggle),” Powell said. “There was nothing we could do about it, and for me, that was very difficult to deal with.”
Over three years have passed since the World Health Organization first declared COVID-19 a public health emergency. As the virus spread across the globe, governments implemented preventative restrictions such as school and business closures, mask requirements and stay-at-home orders in some places.
In the months and years after the pandemic began, the disease took its toll worldwide. As of this month, there have been over 768.5 million confirmed cases and more than 6.9 million deaths due to COVID-19, according to WHO.
More than three years later, most Americans have since returned to normal pre-pandemic activities after vaccines became widely available and the spread of COVID-19 slowed.
Still, remnants of the pandemic remain in one particular facet of life: brain health.
Pew Research Center reported that from March 2020 to September 2022, 41% of U.S. adults reported experiencing high levels of psychological distress at least once since the early stages of the pandemic.
Local brain health providers likewise said they have seen more people seeking their services, a trend they and other local officials connected with the pandemic and its subsequent impacts. In turn, providers and other community leaders have worked to put additional supports and services in place to help meet the need.
“There has been a significant increase in the need for brain health services since the pandemic,” said Dr. Michael Peroski, department chair for psychiatry at Medical Associates in Dubuque. “The pandemic brought with it a lot of stress and pressure, and I think it really brought to life that there’s no one face of depression or anxiety.”
‘Being isolated is not good’
In March 2020, Powell was a senior at North Scott High School in Eldridge, Iowa, looking forward to her senior prom and graduation.
During spring break, she and her classmates found out their school temporarily was closing in response to the pandemic. Their campus — and those across the state — would end up remaining closed for the rest of the school year.
“I’d been seeing the same people nearly every day for the past four years, and I remember just thinking that I wasn’t going to see them anymore,” she said.
Powell, who has suffered from anxiety since her freshman year of high school, noticed a decline in her brain health when she was stuck at home, along with millions of other Americans who hunkered down in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.
“I’m a very organized person, so when everything shut down and things got out of whack, it was just like chaos for me,” she said. “I was always worrying if I was even going to be able to go to college.”
Meanwhile, Manternach and other residents at Stonehill were asked to stay in their units as COVID-19 cases began to rise in Iowa, as people age 65 and older are at a higher risk of the disease.
Manternach lives across the hall from Marlene Goedken, 86, who has lived at the facility for five years.
“You were put in your rooms, and you stayed there,” Goedken said. “We did everything in our room. … We were totally away from everybody, and being isolated is not good.”
To talk with one another, the two women had to go to their doors with masks on and ensure they were properly distanced.
Both said that period of isolation was particularly challenging, as they weren’t allowed to mingle with other residents or see family members. Manternach started feeling depressed, a feeling so uncommon to her that she spoke with a therapist Stonehill provided.
“I told him, ‘I think I’m going nuts, I can’t handle it,’ and he kept saying, ‘It’s going to get better,’ and I kept saying, ‘Well, when is it?,’” she said.
Manternach and Goedken said talking with family members over the phone or video calls helped, but they felt for residents who weren’t as fortunate.
“If you didn’t get depressed during that time, you were one of the lucky ones,” Manternach said.
Early impacts
While it became evident quickly that COVID-19 impacted the physical health of people who became ill, the mental health impacts of the pandemic have taken longer to unfold.
“Early on during the pandemic, there was a lot of anxiety and disbelief around what was going on with the virus,” Peroski said. “Questions of just how safe am I physically, financially and emotionally all factored into this being a particularly tough time for people.”
Jarryd McGuire, a nurse practitioner at Premier Mental Health Services in Dubuque, said patients who are depressed often have been experiencing isolation — a factor that was widespread in the early days of the pandemic.
“People were forced into isolation, and so we saw kind of a reversed effect where people were forced into these depressive circumstances due to no fault of their own,” he said.
During the first year of the pandemic, the global prevalence of anxiety and depression increased by 25%, according to WHO.
Peroski said most people relieve stress with specific routines that often require them to leave their homes. When people were forced to stay in their homes, it heightened the stress they already were experiencing because of the pandemic.
“Many of us hadn’t learned mechanisms to properly cope with and manage stress before, so when a situation like a pandemic occurs, these stresses become even more overwhelming,” he said.
Peroski noted that many people resorted to using substances such as alcohol to cope. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 13% of Americans reported increasing or starting substance use to cope with stress related to the pandemic.
This coincides with increased drug overdoses since the pandemic, as well. There were more than 93,000 drug overdose deaths in 2020, a 30% increase from 2019. In 2022, there were more than 109,000, which was a record high, according to the CDC.
On top of the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 also was marked by civil unrest and political tension in the U.S., with widespread protests following the killing of George Floyd by police and a contentious presidential race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump.
“If you have multiple different things happening that really kind of hit you at the core in terms of their intensity and instability, overall that all increases the anxiety,” Peroski said. “It’s just one more thing that preoccupies one’s mind.”
An increase in need
About a year after COVID-19 first emerged, vaccines to combat the disease began rolling out to the public. Many saw the development as a chance to return to normal life.
But even as people began gathering for public events, eating at restaurants and returning to the office, mental health providers and advocates saw an increase in the number of people seeking their services.
“100%, we’ve seen an increase in the number of people utilizing our services,” said Britni Farber, CEO of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) Dubuque. “Before the pandemic, we were seeing around 30 people a month, and just in March, we saw over 200 people.”
NAMI Dubuque provides free support groups and classes for people facing brain health concerns. Farber said the pandemic heightened awareness of brain health.
“I think the pandemic caused so much damage to people in so many different ways that they’re now actively searching for tools to better cope with the pressures life brings,” she said.
An August 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation/CNN poll found that 90% of surveyed adults said they believe there is a mental health crisis in the country.
Another Kaiser Family Foundation report found that in February 2023, 29% of surveyed adults in Iowa and Illinois and 26% in Wisconsin reported symptoms of anxiety or depressive disorder, compared to the national average of 32% in the U.S.
Janae Schmitt, director of business development at Hillcrest Family Services in Dubuque, said many people had been dealing with undiagnosed behavioral conditions before COVID-19, and the pandemic worsened their problems.
“Concerns with brain health have always been present in our community in one way or another, and I think the loneliness, isolation and anxiety during that time just exacerbated it and really brought it to light,” Schmitt said.
Schmitt said Hillcrest also has seen an increase in clients, which led to the organization opening its A New Day Walk-in Crisis Center in August 2021.
“It’s a behavioral health crisis clinic, and we opened it knowing the need was so great, especially services that were easily accessible,” she said. “In the first 18 months, we saw 4,000 patient encounters.”
‘A substantial effect on children’
A common theme among mental health providers is the pandemic’s impact on children.
“I see people across all ages in my outpatient and inpatient practice, but there’s been a substantial effect on children and adolescents,” Peroski said.
In a fall 2022 survey of parents with children in kindergarten through 12th grade, 48% of respondents said the first year of the pandemic had a very or somewhat negative impact on their children’s emotional well-being, according to Pew Research Center.
Shirley Horstman, executive director of student services for Dubuque Community Schools, said some students’ academic and social loss was apparent when they returned to in-person learning in fall 2020. And students continued to face challenges in the year that followed, spending much of the 2020-2021 school year in online and hybrid learning environments.
“When we returned in the fall of 2020, students were in school every other day, so even though they had a lot of work to do on the days that were at home, there was still a cumulative learning loss,” Horstman said. “Some of those patterns continued into this previous school year.”
She noted that the district has seen a higher number of students who are chronically absent, defined as missing 10% or more of the total number of days enrolled during the school year.
Horstman said some children also experienced greater levels of anxiety after they returned to school during the pandemic.
“If you were just used to the normal school day, and all of a sudden you’re coming every other day, wearing a mask and being 6 feet from everybody, that was a huge adjustment,” she said. “Some children were fine with it, but others were anxious thinking, “What if I get COVID? What if I died from COVID? What if I take COVID home and give it to Grandma and Grandpa?’” She said.
McGuire said he has seen many patients recently who are reporting increased anxiety after returning to school or work since the pandemic.
“Many people started to get into the routine of the ‘new normal’ that was working remotely from home, and so when that return to the office or classroom happened, that caused a lot anxiety, especially in children,” he said.
To address these issues, Horstman said, the district implemented social-emotional learning lessons at the elementary and middle school levels and new brain health retreat rooms at the high schools.
“Brain health retreat rooms are quick, 20-minute interventions where students can go speak with someone who is either prepared to be a school counselor or who has a master’s degree in a mental health field and can do quick strategies or interventions so they can return to class,” she said.
Young adults impacted
University of Dubuque President Jeffrey Bullock said he is concerned about the pandemic’s impacts on the brain health of young adults — and not just students who were at the university during the height of the pandemic, but future classes as well.
“We now have onboarding students who went through an entire high school experience, for the most part, separated from the very thing that makes high school so important, socialization,” he said.
Since the pandemic, Bullock said, faculty are working with students to raise awareness of brain health on campus by lessening the stigma associated with seeking services and having resident assistants take mental health first aid training seminars early this semester.
“It’s a two-day seminar where people are trained to identify signs of anxiety, depression, addiction and in some cases schizophrenia,” he said. “We have a phrase here called caringly intrusive, where if we see someone is struggling, we try to find the best avenue to provide support.”
After less than 48 hours on University of Dubuque’s campus in August 2020, Powell was sent home to quarantine for two weeks after her roommate tested positive for COVID-19. Once she returned to campus, she found only a few students in her classes present in person, while the rest were online.
Her volleyball season was delayed until spring 2021, and the team only played nine games, in contrast with the typical 30-game season.
“Campus kind of looked sad,” Powell said. “There was really no one walking around on campus, but to us, that was normal as freshmen. It was just totally different than what I know now.”
However, she’s thankful that this time allowed her to become close with her roommates.
“I’ve lived with the same girls for all four years of my college career, and we talked about it all the time like, ‘Remember freshman year? Wasn’t that just crazy?’” she said.
Powell said it helps to talk with people who experienced the pandemic the same way.
“We went through everything together,” she said. “We went through COVID together. We have gone through a lot of different things that college brings with it, and I don’t know, I just love them to death.”
Navigating new realities
Life started to go back to normal for Powell during her sophomore year, when volleyball season happened in the fall and signs noting mask requirements started to come down.
During her junior year, she joined a peer support workshop on campus, where she learned about how to help people struggling with brain health and how to help herself, too.
“I made so many new friends and met so many new people that had kind of the same mindset as me that they want to help other people who are struggling,” Powell said.
Schmitt said most of the clients Hillcrest is seeing now are not bringing up concerns related directly to the effects of COVID-19 itself, but more related to what staff call the aftershock of the pandemic.
“It’s folks trying to navigate through their new realities post-pandemic,” she said. “Folks lost their job, right, and now they’re trying to get back into the workforce, so we have a vocational program here at Hillcrest in which we work with folks to get them back into the workforce.”
Moving forward, Schmitt thinks lawmakers need to invest more in brain health services.
“Before the pandemic, there were concerns with funding brain health providers in communities across the nation, and now that we’ve seen an uptick in patients since 2020, we need even more providers,” she said.
Peroski said he hoped seeing the mental health impacts of the pandemic could inform responses in future scenarios.
“In the event of (a pandemic) happening again, I think we could work to anticipate the impacts of isolation and put things in place to try and buffer it,” he said.
For Manternach, the day COVID-19 restrictions ended at Stonehill felt like waking up on Christmas morning.
“I hadn’t seen these people face-to-face for months,” she said. “I can remember the day we got out, and everybody was just so overjoyed.”
Life at Stonehill seemed somewhat normal when she and Goedken were allowed to reconnect to play bingo.
“Activities like bingo is what we do up here, and we couldn’t really do that for a while,” Manternach said. “It was really nice when we started getting back.”
Manternach now enjoys traveling through Stonehill freely without restrictions and without masks.
“I don’t think anyone is fully back to 100%, but I feel normal now,” she said. “I never would have considered myself depressed before COVID.”
After going through a pandemic, Powell has grown to appreciate the small things.
“Looking back at 2020 ... I wish I would have cherished the things that were happening before COVID because I didn’t know it was going to get taken away,” she said. “But I think (COVID-19) did help me grow, and it changed me for the better, surprisingly.”