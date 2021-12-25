In the Seier household, Christmastime is a season of storytelling.
There are the typical bedtime stories and Christmas tales, but there also are the stories of how the Dubuque family came to be and where each person came from, including a few stories that the storytellers didn’t experience firsthand.
Since getting married in 2011, Melanie and Eric Seier have adopted four children, Micah, 12, Hope, 6, Grace, 3, and John, almost 1. Melanie also came into the marriage with Isaiah, 17, a son from a previous relationship.
“It’s really important to honor their birth families and to include as much of the birth family in our holiday traditions as possible,” Melanie said.
As each new child has joined the family, the meaning and joy of the Christmas season has increased.
“Our holiday plans vary year to year based on what the kids need,” Melanie said. “Because we’ve adopted four children, Christmas is always a little bit different.”
Melanie and Eric are always cognizant of the fact that there have been earlier chapters in their children’s lives that they weren’t there for.
“You can’t really separate that from who they are,” Melanie said. “They’re going to have the most joy and the most peace if they know that their birth families are out there having a safe Christmas.”
When he joined the family in 2014, Micah was 5 years old.
“He came to us with a whole life,” Melanie said. “We had to follow his lead. ... My son had so much grief as he was transitioning to our family. He had memories of five years of life (before joining the family). We had to be flexible.”
Christa Hefel, recruitment and training manager at Four Oaks, works with many adopted families. She agreed that the holidays can come with complicated emotions for adoptive parents and children.
“Adoption is the only time that we choose to celebrate a tragedy that has occurred,” Hefel said. “A child has to lose a family in order to be adopted. No matter who you are, in any situation, you’re going to miss your family traditions you had with your birth family. ... There’s always a sense of loss.”
She said it is important to talk openly with adopted children.
Melanie gathered as many stories as she could from Micah’s birth family.
“I retell those stories,” Melanie said. “As we read a Christmas story or bedtime story at night, we’d tell him a story about when he was little with his birth family.”
The Christmases before Micah were different, Melanie said, because she and Eric wanted a large family and could feel the absence of the children they didn’t have yet.
“The number we wanted was five,” Melanie said. “But very quickly after getting married, I put that out of my mind. The first and second adoption were miracles, and never in my wildest dreams did I imagine we’d add another son and daughter.”
Their daughters, Hope and Grace, were both adopted as babies. Hope was born and adopted in 2015, and Grace came three years later.
Hope in particular loves Christmas. She especially enjoys helping pick out gifts for her younger sister. Hope’s enthusiasm for the season has sparked another family tradition.
“Every year, we go out and buy a great big birthday cake because she wants to celebrate Jesus’ birthday,” Melanie said.
Hope also has questions about her birth family, but it isn’t as easy for Melanie and Eric to keep her informed because Hope’s adoption was closed.
“She’s also African-American, and we are White,” Melanie said of herself and Eric. “She lives with a daily reminder that there’s something different about her. That’s her reality daily. It’s really important to learn as much as she can about her birth family, her birth mom.”
They share what information they do have and hope that Hope’s birth family is doing well. Faith is also a comfort for Hope, Melanie said.
Grace was born with Jacobsen syndrome, a rare genetic disorder with symptoms including developmental delays and medical complications. For her first two Christmases as a Seier, Grace was in the hospital over Christmas.
But during the pandemic, Grace has thrived, Melanie said. As her health improved, the family began the process to adopt another child.
“Christmas last year was spent with anticipation,” Melanie said. “We were all home, and we were all healthy, and we knew another member of our family was coming — we just didn’t know who it would be.”
John’s adoption was finalized in November, but the 11-month-old has been a part of the family since before that. Melanie was there when he was born.
Though each holiday has been a little different, every year the family tries to make Christmas special by attending events such as Reflections in the Park and a Christmas Eve church service.
This year, Grace had appointments and tests in Iowa City in the days before Christmas, but the family planned to be back in Dubuque by Christmas Eve so that the children could wake up in their own beds this morning.
With everyone in the family healthy and a new baby to delight in, this Christmas is looking to be a particularly happy one, Melanie said.
“With our newest little one, it’s so much fun going through all the firsts with him,” Melanie said.
Some of those recent firsts include John’s first tooth and his first words. An ornament with John’s name was added to the tree, and a stocking for him went up with the others. The family took photos of John in front of the tree in festive Christmas pajamas.
“And this is his first Christmas,” Melanie said. “It’s such a joy to go through all this with him.”