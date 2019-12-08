Eagle Point Solar, Iowa’s largest dedicated solar installer, announced that Connie Schuster joined the company as administrative sales assistant.
•
Black Hills Energy and IBEW Local 204 announced that Adam Splinter was awarded the Labor-Management Excellence award from the Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council. Splinter, a leak and corrosion technician for Black Hills Energy, has been with the company for 11 years. The Labor-Management Excellence award is public appreciation from both the employer and union for exemplifying qualities of collaboration in daily work through participation, effective problem-solving, honesty, education, responsibility and trust.
•
The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium announced the following staff news:
New hires:
Jonathan Ismail joined as education manager.
Felicia Carner joined as marketing manager.
Mark Beshel joined as assistant curator of living collections.
Promotion:
Mikaela Foust was promoted to assistant curator of living collections.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced that Alex Raymon joined the company as an IT service desk analyst.