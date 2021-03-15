If your birthday is today: Look at the possibilities and start heading in a direction that brings you peace of mind and hope for the future. Enthusiasm, discipline and information will help you in your quest for success.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) Pace yourself. Make sure that your ideas are doable before you share them with prominent individuals. Address challenges, and put together a solid plan. Don't lose sight of what's important.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) Branch out and discover new possibilities. An opportunity to switch from one field to another will give you something to ponder. Follow your heart, and take the path that offers peace of mind.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) Put unfinished business to rest before you start something new. Find out where others stand before you voice your opinion. Information is power; the more you know, the easier it is to avoid mistakes.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) Don't be gullible or let someone's charm lead you astray. Find opportunities and do your own thing. Learn from experience, and do what's best for you.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) Patience, understanding and affection can lead to solutions and better relationships with others. Don't let someone's words disillusion you.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) Show passion in what you pursue, and make overdue adjustments. Channel your energy into new beginnings and opportunities that allow you to collaborate with like-minded people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Think before you speak. If you want to make progress, you'll have to choose your words and colleagues wisely. Don't be fooled by empty promises; seek out people who get things done.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) Refuse to let uncertainty take control. Find out the truth and proceed. Don't wait for someone to offer you something; make your own opportunities.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) A journey will tempt you. Whether it's a spiritual path, personal growth or an opportunity to expand your creative skills, you can accomplish plenty if you are honest and committed.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) Open your mind. Observation can be an excellent teacher. Take pleasure in what others have to offer, and be aggressive in pursuing what brings you joy. Keep a healthy perspective.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Don't let anyone goad you into an emotional argument. Keep the peace, and you will bring about positive changes at home and work. A different approach to using your skills will pay off.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) Discipline will pay off. Utilize your space to accommodate what you do well, and take on a new venture. You can turn a favorite pastime into a way to help others or a lucrative business.
