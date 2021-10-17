Becky Sisco’s column (Oct. 10) sounds suspiciously like President Joe Biden’s claim that this $3.6 trillion bill will cost zero. The White House is promoting the idea that the bill will be completely paid for by taxing the wealthy. That is false. Even if every dollar earned by the tippy-top 1% was taxed and put toward this extravagant, progressive shopping list, it would not be sufficient. As always, moderate wage earners and future generations will be taxed to help pay its exorbitant price tag.
Citizens should look with skepticism at the economic policies of this White House. Since January, the current administration has driven inflation to 5.6%. The U.S. had become energy independent from foreign countries but now the president is begging OPEC to increase its oil production to help lower the price at the pump. This $3.6 trillion bill includes the shopping list for the Green New Deal, free community college tuition, free preschool and other non-necessities. The net result of this reckless bill will be hardship on the poor as they pay more at the grocery store and gas pump.
We are grateful that two moderate senators are holding the line on this bill; that might drive the bill below $2 trillion. The White House is comparing this legislation to FDR’s New Deal. The main difference is that FDR had the votes in Congress to get bills passed. Thankfully, President Biden does not. To attempt this grand plan with such meager margins in both houses is the height of arrogant foolishness.