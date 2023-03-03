Diabetics on Medicare appreciate the Inflation Reduction Act, which capped insulin prices for anyone 65 or older at $35 per month in 2023. Although this is a step forward, more must be done. The retail price has greatly surged, and people with little or no insurance have to pay close to $1,000 per month. As a type 1 diabetic, I have a close relationship with this issue, although my parent’s insurance covers most of my insulin and pods such as Omnipod and Dexcom G6. When I turn 26, I will then have to pay for insulin which may or may not be covered by insurance. This issue not only affects diabetics but the people around them as well. About 10,000 diabetics die in the U.S. each year from lack of insulin because of the choices they must make between buying life-sustaining medicine or using the money for other necessities.
Recommended for you
I propose a few ways we can improve insulin access and affordability, by increasing pricing transparency around the insulin supply chain and lowering and removing patient cost-sharing for insulin we may be able to make insulin more affordable for people struggling without it. Low or no cost-sharing has been shown to increase medication adherence and better results long term, cost-sharing is the share of costs covered by your insurance that you pay out of your own pocket. The ADA recommends increasing full transparency throughout the supply chain to help determine what factors are contributing to the high prices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.