Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Saturday, July 24, 2021
Smith — Andrew and Megan Smith, of Monticello, Iowa, a boy at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Ernst — David and Katrina Ernst, of Dubuque, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Monday, July 26, 2021
Massey — Tyler and Sarah Massey, of Peosta, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne.
Wolf — Ted and Katie Wolf, of Epworth, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.