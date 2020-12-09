PEOSTA, Iowa — Michael Ackerman was elected to the Peosta City Council following Tuesday’s special election.
There were a total of 45 ballots cast with zero write-ins. The ballots will remain unofficial until canvassed Monday during the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors meeting.
He ran uncontested for the single at-large seat on the Peosta City Council. The opening was created by the resignation of Kathy Orr in September. Ackerman said he plans to run again when the seat reopens during next fall’s election.
Ackerman, 43, grew up in the northwest Iowa region but moved farther and farther east for his job at John Deere. He has been with the company for 22 years and currently works as an engineering manager.
He eventually moved to Peosta with his wife, Stephanie, and their sons, Trevor, who attends Northeast Iowa Community College, and Ethan, who’s in seventh grade at Drexler Middle/ Intermediate School.
“I am humbled by everyone that supported me and came out and voted,” he said. “I am just excited to get started. There are a lot of great things to look forward to.”