When Logan Lynch, Brooke O’Shea, Jaimie Lynch, Amber Abero and Jade Lynch all stepped on stage, they immediately were blinded by the glaring lights shining down on them.
But they only had so much time to get their bearings before the camera was switched on and began recording.
Within what seemed like a blink of an eye, it was time to start the show, and after weeks of preparation, it seemed everything they learned was erased.
“I think with pressure, in person, it was more challenging,” Brooke O’Shea said. “I was practicing with my husband at home, but I got up on stage I forgot everything I practiced.”
Back in August, O’Shea and her four sisters flew to Atlanta, Ga., to compete on “Family Feud,” a long-running game show in which two families compete against one another to name the most popular responses to survey questions in order to earn money. The sisters grew up in Dubuque and now live in various places around the country.
Their journey to compete on “Family Feud” started a few years ago when Logan Lynch was scrolling through Facebook and saw an ad about auditions in Chicago. The five sisters decided to sign up and give it a shot, Logan Lynch said.
It was about a year before the sisters heard anything. Then came an email saying they had been picked to compete on the 2020 season.
When they first flew in to Atlanta Aug. 23, they had to be tested for COVID-19 and hang out in the hotel for two days before they could begin filming for the show, O’Shea said.
“It was something that we won’t ever forget,” she said. “It was really special. It was almost a blessing in disguise to be able to quarantine with each other.”
While on set, they constantly felt hot wearing masks while practicing and getting ready to film and sitting under the radiating lights, Logan Lynch said. But when it was time to start, they had to put all their emotions aside and step into character.
“We all have different personalities, and when you think you have maximum energy but you have to take in 10 times more than that,” she said. “It was major energy. The physical energy, and your brain is trying to work 100 times harder to think about everything.”
But that’s what made the Lynch family perfect for the show, said Sara Dansby, “Family Feud” co-executive producer.
“They are a fun family,” she said. “They are all sisters, and are really close and have good energy. It’s not hard to get on the show.”
Dansby said “Family Feud” is not currently holding any live auditions like what the Lynches did back in Chicago due to the pandemic. Instead, families video themselves and send the recordings to the producers.
“They apply via video online, and they send us stories about their families, and it’s really fun,” she said.