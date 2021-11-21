We have had approximately 800,000 people die from COVID-19, so let’s pay attention to the experts. We cannot play politics with people’s lives. Our children did virtual learning for one year of school and are now back in school.
We should be happy our country got the COVID vaccine made and distributed to adults quickly. I was happy to have the protection for myself, my children and now my grandchildren.
We have had vaccines for years for flu, polio, smallpox, measles, mumps, rubella, diphtheria, pertussis, tetanus, etc. We have seen many of these illnesses practically eradicated. Vaccines are only available for viruses because bacterial infections are treated with an antibiotic. Our only means of protecting ourselves from the virus is to get the vaccine.
In the beginning, the only ways to protect ourselves were to wear a mask, social distance and wash hands frequently. These helped keep us safe. We can now get the vaccine, and we know it saves lives. If we would follow the rules and continue to wear a mask and social distance for the good of all, it will work. You can follow rules or suffer the consequences. If you are in health care, school or a factory (around many people), help protect others. I know people feel their rights are being infringed upon, but my rights are infringed upon when you do not follow the rules and are around me.
Let’s work to end this pandemic and help our communities from the devastation and disruption that COVID has caused.