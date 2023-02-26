If you live in Iowa, you likely can’t stream your favorite baseball team’s games. This is because of Major League Baseball’s blackout restrictions, which block certain areas across North America from watching certain teams.
An MLB rule requires that local broadcasters get priority over MLB for broadcasting games within their area. Many fans find this frustrating, because streaming is becoming the main watching experience for many people.
In Iowa alone, the Minnesota Twins, Kansas City Royals, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are blacked out. The majority of people in this area root for one of these six teams, but they can’t watch their games because of blackout restrictions. Other options for watching are YouTubeTV or Bally Sports. Unfortunately, it was recently announced that YouTubeTV would no longer be streaming MLB Network, because it couldn’t agree to a deal with MLB, leaving Bally Sports as the main way to watch baseball in Iowa.
There are two problems with this, one being that Bally Sports is in financial trouble, possibly close to declaring bankruptcy, and the other reason being that it costs $20 per month to use it.
MLB suffers from a lack of TV viewers and attendance at games. The only way for MLB to solve this issue is to remove blackout restrictions, and to stream every game to everyone, regardless of location in North America. This will help America’s pastime grow and keep younger generations interested in the sport.
