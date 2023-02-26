If you live in Iowa, you likely can’t stream your favorite baseball team’s games. This is because of Major League Baseball’s blackout restrictions, which block certain areas across North America from watching certain teams.

An MLB rule requires that local broadcasters get priority over MLB for broadcasting games within their area. Many fans find this frustrating, because streaming is becoming the main watching experience for many people.

