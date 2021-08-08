Sorry, an error occurred.
Wednesday, August 4, 2021
Schueller-Randecker — Nate Schueller and Shawna Randecker, of Dubuque, a girl At UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Friday, August 6, 2021
Wandsnider — Tyler and Staci Wandsnider, of East Dubuque, Ill., a girl at Finley.
Saturday, August 7, 2021
Quam — Michael and Lindsay Quam, of Dubuque, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.