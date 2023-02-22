Schools in Dubuque should have a 9 a.m. start time because it benefits teens in their academic performance and their overall health.
Waking up at 6 a.m., or even earlier, is hard on teenagers and on growing bodies. Extracurriculars, studying, part-time jobs and stress all contribute to keeping teenagers up late at night, preventing them from getting the recommended eight to 11 hours of sleep. However, the main factor that contributes to a lack of sleep may be biological. Changes during puberty causes teens to stay up later — specifically changes within their circadian rhythm. A recent opinion piece from Scientific American Magazine emphasizes that the circadian rhythm is the natural 24-hour cycle that affects behavior and the ability to fall asleep at night. The article agrees with the fact that inadequate sleep leads to countless negative health consequences that impact students’ ability to learn. Public schools in Washington and in California put this late start time to the test, and received significant results. Honoring teenagers’ biological needs will benefit their schoolwork and academic readiness, and eventually create adults who can thrive through their futures. If everyone is always pushing for the best thing for students and teenagers, why is action not being taken to set them up for a better future? It starts with a later start time for Dubuque schools, and eventually, schools throughout the country.
