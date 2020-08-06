DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Donna Jacque slowly made her way through the green-painted room filled with baseball memorabilia, careful to take in any and all the information she could.
The walls were plastered with old, black-and-white photos of the Chicago White Sox, “fun facts” about the team’s history and other stories Jacque had never heard but hoped to learn.
“I think as a resident we take this for granted,” she said. “I don’t think we know as much as we should.”
Jacque, a longtime Dyersville resident, attended the city’s two-in-one ribbon cutting Wednesday evening to celebrate the completion of the new mural featuring ghost players from the iconic Iowa film “Field of Dreams,” as well as the launch of the new “If You Build It” exhibit. About 50 people arrived to Dyersville’s downtown to learn more about the exhibit and snack on ballpark treats such as peanuts, Cracker Jack and popcorn.
The new attraction takes visitors back in time in order to explore the filming of the 1989 movie, how it impacted the city of Dyersville and why the Midwest city was chosen to be the movie’s main location.
“We have lived here for 45 years, so this is us,” Jacque said. “This is our being. It’s awesome. I am hoping to learn more and be a part of it.”
Judy Weber, a former office manager at the Dyersville Historical Society, said she spent countless hours scouring old newspapers and compiling history on the filming of “Field of Dreams,” ensuring everything was accurate before it went to print and was later installed.
“I was afraid they might not get this going, but we have put so much work into that we thought even if the (Major League Baseball) game wasn’t going to happen at least this would be done,” she said.
MLB officials this week announced the cancellation of the Aug. 13 game at the Field of Dreams site between the Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals. Even so, local residents expressed excitement about the possible long-term benefits of the city’s new attractions.
Weber said many tourists drive out to the Field of Dreams movie site to check out the old farm house and the field, but after that, they jump back on the highway and head out of the city. She hopes the new exhibit will draw them into the downtown.
“If they are interested enough to see the museum, I hope they are interested enough to come to our downtown, spend some money on our Main Street and that type of thing, because a lot of time they just pass Dyersville on Highway 136 after the field,” she said.
Amanda Schwartz, museum manager for the National Farm Toy Museum, who spent the past few months helping find all the information to bring the exhibit to life, said the exhibit’s location at 201 First Ave. E. is under a two-year lease and then might be moved to a bigger space in the future.
“We are always looking for a bigger space,” she said.” “We thought this was a great starting point when we know we are going to learn things. It’s just been a really great first attempt to really tell the story, and it’s been a lot of fun to do the research.”