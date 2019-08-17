Semi driver convicted in school bus crash

PORTAGE, Wis. — A semi driver accused of taking too many prescription pills before his rig slammed into a disabled school bus and injured 33 people in Columbia County has been found guilty of felony charges.

A jury convicted 43-year-old Wayne Murphy on Thursday night on 30 charges, including reckless injury. Many of the injured in last year’s crash were children.

Murphy faces up to a maximum 126 years in prison and $260,000 in fines. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

Trooper wounded while serving warrant

WHEELING, Ill. — Authorities say an Illinois State Police trooper who was shot and wounded at a home in suburban Chicago was among a group of officers serving a warrant related to a traffic stop.

State police say officers with the search and arrest warrant were at a home in Wheeling about 6:30 p.m. Thursday when someone inside fired shots, striking the 32-year-old trooper. The 5-year veteran of the force was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

State police said the alleged shooter, whose identity was not released, was arrested and is being held pending charges.

Man receives life sentences for murdersDANVILLE, Ill. — A former central Illinois man has received two life prison sentences in the deaths of a man and woman.

The bodies of Theodore Hill and Zarra Laws Strickland were discovered in a secluded area west of Danville, each with bullet wounds to the head. Glen T. Torres Jr. in April was found guilty of first-degree murder following a trial in Vermillion County Circuit Court.

Torres was accused of shooting the 29-year-old Hill and the 28-year-old Strickland as they were riding in a car on Aug. 2, 2015. Their bodies were discovered two days later.

2 men found guilty of beating death

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Two men have been found guilty of beating to death a man at a Burlington apartment complex.

Court records say Majestic Malone and Markell Price were convicted Tuesday of kidnapping and second-degree murder in the slaying of Edward Breuer on March 17. They had been charged with first-degree murder. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 30.

A third defendant, Stanley Baldwin, is scheduled to go on trial Aug. 27.

The Associated Press

