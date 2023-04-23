The front page of the TH on April 13 was the perfect split-screen example of the ridiculousness of the state Republicans hard at work in Des Moines. “Legislation targets dog-breed bans” was above “Iowa bill would allow guns in school parking lots, casinos.” What a shining tribute to the priorities of our state Republican Party.
Guns in school parking lots? Why not? What could possibly go wrong? There have been 158 school shootings since 2018; 51 of those last year; 13 so far this year. The number one cause of death for our children is guns.
And yet — the priority of state Republicans is to ban certain dog breeds — why? To protect children? More state Republican priorities: Cut SNAP and other benefits for our most vulnerable, including children. Attack women’s rights — repeatedly. Victimize and shame rape victims by refusing to fund necessary STD treatment and birth control as a result of the rape. Establish gender bathroom police. Allow 14-year-olds to work in dangerous employments, such as meat packing, at low wages, with no liability for the employer if those children are injured. Stick their noses into local government and disempower our local leaders. Jeopardize the lives of young people by banning gender-affirming care for trans youth. Use public money for private schools.
This party does not care about its children, its people, its citizens. Don’t listen to what these people say, pay attention to what they do. What they do is cruel, and ridiculous and dangerous to us all. Vote them out.
