The front page of the TH on April 13 was the perfect split-screen example of the ridiculousness of the state Republicans hard at work in Des Moines. “Legislation targets dog-breed bans” was above “Iowa bill would allow guns in school parking lots, casinos.” What a shining tribute to the priorities of our state Republican Party.

Guns in school parking lots? Why not? What could possibly go wrong? There have been 158 school shootings since 2018; 51 of those last year; 13 so far this year. The number one cause of death for our children is guns.

