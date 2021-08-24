Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021

Montgomery — Michael and Sara Montgomery, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital Dubuque.

Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021

Billmeyer-Flemming — Jaymes Billmeyer and Lauren Flemming, of Asbury, Iowa, a boy at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Tags

Recommended for you