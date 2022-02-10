The recent Republican National Committee censure of two Republicans in the House of Representatives is dividing our country further.
Actually, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., are the two best representatives in the U.S House. Cheney and Kinzinger are true Americans. They are patriotic and they put their country ahead of their party.
Former Vice President Mike Pence and former Attorney General William Barr are true Americans. Their country comes ahead of their party.
The two best individuals currently serving the U.S. Senate are Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. Both Manchin and Sinema are Democrats but the United States of America comes ahead of their party. Manchin and Sinema are true Americans.
Another thing that will help unite this nation is for both the Republican and Democratic parties to use wrecking bars to tear apart their party platforms. Party platforms divide our country and impose partisan dictatorship.
There are people who are surprised when they find out I am a Democrat. They say that I am too conservative to be a Democrat but the reason I am going to stay a Democrat is that I find the liberal Democrats to be the lesser of two evils over the far conservative Republicans.
The far conservative Republicans are a total disgrace, and I have nothing but disrespect for the conservative Republicans.