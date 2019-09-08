EXIT Realty Dubuque Broker/Owner Jason Conrad joined real estate professionals from across the U.S. and Canada recently at the headquarters of EXIT Realty Corp. International for an intensive week of training and networking. EXIT Realty’s Broker Owner Training is a leading-edge business development program.
•
Matt Kleven joined DuTrac Community Credit Union as a member service representative at the Asbury Road location.
•
Mi-T-M Corp. announced the following new staff and promotions.
New:
Alex Lorenz joined the Engineering Department.
Scott Chapman, Enrique Tinoco Paramo and Caleb Mercer joined the Fabrication Division.
Wyatt Stanley joined the Part Department.
Rachael Goetzinger, Josh Wood and Josh Hillard joined the Production Division.
Jake Stoffers and Jake Noonan joined the Sales Department.
Blake Murphy joined the Shipping and Receiving Division.
Promotions:
Trevor Fuller, promoted from production tester to painter.
Cody Shepard, promoted from painter to powder coat lead.
Rick Ishman, promoted from brake operator to laser operator.
David McCarville, promoted from assembler to tester.
Josh Holder, promoted from assembler to tester.
Trevor Weinberg, promoted from assembler to tester.
Andy Schneider, promoted from hot water tester to hot water lead.
Brad Ferguson, promoted from hot water assembler to quality control inspector.
•
Divine Word College announced the following:
Jason Reed joined the college as an assistant professor of Philosophy in the Department of Theology & Philosophy.
Richard Garrett joined the college as an assistant professor of English and English Literature in the Department of Interdisciplinary Studies.
Kimberly Burnett-Hackbarth joined Divine Word as Registrar.
Emily Shedek joined the college as the new public relations specialist.
•
The Metrix Co. announces the following promotions and new employees:
Brian Thomas has been hired as engineering manager.
Stan Mueller has been hired as a product engineer.
Becky McDonald has been named sales manager of Contract Products.
•
McGraw-Hill Education announced the following new staff and promotions:
Erin Fischer joined the company as a business development representative.
DJ Wearmouth and Jennifer Herrig were promoted to enterprise account specialists.
•
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced the following:
Promotions:
Shannon Hughes, HRIS manager.
Lori Kueter, Special Asset OREO assistant.
New hires:
Ricardo Paulin, HRIS administrator.
Sara Totman, Treasury Management client services specialist.
Megan Eckelberg, loan doc imaging Specialist.
Aaron Rhomberg, item processing clerk.
Emma Karns, regional human resources coordinator.
Officer appointments:
Kevin Karrels, Head of Consumer, executive vice president.
Jason Schauer, Manager of Stress Testing, assistant vice president.
Jake Hansen, Deposit Operations analyst officer.
Shannon Kloft, Senior Business analyst officer.
Kelsey Werner. Loan Operations analyst officer.
Traci Weber, Loan Servicing supervisor officer.
Gina Boxleiter, Loan boarding supervisor officer.
Meredith Halverson, Deposit Operations analyst officer.