BELLEVUE, Iowa — Bellevue School District has utilized every portion of its building to keep students safe by spacing them apart for class in the school gym, wrestling room and even on the school’s stage.
For bulkier classes, students are divided into two adjacent classrooms. While the teacher instructs students in one classroom, students in the room next watch through a live Zoom video chat.
It’s what the school district has needed to do to keep everyone safe and ensure in-person learning can continue, at least for now, said Superintendent Tom Meyer.
“We have done some different things to allow our students to stay here,” he said. “The biggest thing to impact us is our staff members. We have had a couple of weeks in both buildings where we were getting short on substitutes, but we were able to handle it.”
Meyer said the school district is not at the point where it would look to go entirely virtual, but with more and more staff getting sick and having family members being infected, it could be an option in the future.
The state reported 16 new cases in Jackson County in the 24-hour period ending at 5 p.m. Wednesday. At that time, the county had the second highest 14-day positivity rate in the state at 26.2%.
Clayton and Delaware counties also rank in the top-10 statewide for 14-day positivity rates.
State officials said school leaders only can ask for permission to close buildings or districts if their counties have a 14-day average positivity rate of at least 15% and at least 10% of students are absent, or if the county has a 20% positivity rate over 14 days.
At Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District, situated in both Clayton and Delaware counties, Superintendent Rob Busch said his school district is facing a problem similar to Bellevue. The question of moving to hybrid or all-virtual learning will be discussed during a school board meeting this month, he said.
“I am really debating different options right now,” he said.
Nick Trenkamp, superintendent of Central Community School District in Clayton County, said as long as outbreaks are contained in the school district, he plans to keep in-person learning going.
“The kids want to be in school,” he said. “I think we owe it to our community to be here when we are healthy. I think right now Central is really healthy.”
For the past few weeks, high school students at West Delaware Community School District have been hybrid learning and will continue through the end of the semester, said Superintendent Kristen Rickey.
Rickey said if cases among teachers and other school staff increase, the district might look at the possibility of all virtual learning but it’s not there yet.
“There are so many things that factor into the decision besides just saying we hit the 15%, we should go remote,” she said.