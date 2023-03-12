The Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation permits governments and groups of such regional councils of governments or metropolitan planning organizations to apply for 100% federal funding for identifying corridor ID projects for passenger rail. The Dubuque MPO (including Galena, Ill., and Dubuque County) declined to write the Federal Rail Administration to select the Rockford to Dubuque segment.
That funding could be up to $500,000 and take the great feasibility study already done onward to identify the work to be done and the return on investment expected.
The Dubuque MPO agreed to write an expression of interest letter to accompany a proposal submitted by another public entity. The Iowa Northland regional council of government in Black Hawk County is interested in writing such a letter. There are three other entities between Galena and Rockford, Ill., which could. Any of these, or any county, city, or Amtrak itself could write the 14-page max proposal, due March 27. No financial commitment is required for the proposal. The 100% federal funds would take us from our feasibility study to where commitments would have to be made (only 10% at first, then 20%, the rest being federal. Iowa and Illinois Departments of Transportation contributions would count toward the 10% and 20%.)
Passenger rail was not in Dubuque’s 2023 financial priorities. As a private citizen, I would encourage the city to take up the cause. Federal Rail Administration will likely solicit proposals next winter. Be Ready, Dubuque!
