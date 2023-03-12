The Bipartisan Infrastructure Legislation permits governments and groups of such regional councils of governments or metropolitan planning organizations to apply for 100% federal funding for identifying corridor ID projects for passenger rail. The Dubuque MPO (including Galena, Ill., and Dubuque County) declined to write the Federal Rail Administration to select the Rockford to Dubuque segment.

That funding could be up to $500,000 and take the great feasibility study already done onward to identify the work to be done and the return on investment expected.

