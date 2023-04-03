A moratorium against disconnecting utilities used to heat homes ended April 1 for recipients of the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Iowa and Illinois.
Beginning today all residents of both states can have their energy utilities shut off, following the end of similar moratoriums as weather warms. Disconnections for LIHEAP recipients may begin as early as today.
Here’s what you need to know:
Who’s affected?
Iowa and Illinois residents who applied for and were found eligible or received payment from LIHEAP or the Weatherization Assistance program.
LIHEAP is a federally-funded program designed to assist families making at or less than 200% of the federal poverty line (for a family of four, that’s $60,000) meet the costs to heat their home via a one-time payment to the heating utility.
In Dubuque, Delaware, Jackson and Jones counties in Iowa, it is administered by the Hawkeye Area Community Action Program; Northeast Iowa Community Action Corporation handles LIHEAP for Clayton County.
In Jo Daviess County, the Northwestern Illinois Community Action Agency is responsible for the program.
Some 2,092 households in Dubuque County have received LIHEAP regular assistance since Oct. 1.
Both states also have a moratorium on disconnecting utility service based on outside temperature — 20 degrees in Iowa, and 32 degrees in Illinois — but lows measured in Dubuque by the National Weather Service-Quad Cities have regularly cleared 20 degrees since the beginning of March.
Forecasts predict temperatures consistently above 32 degrees this week.
In Wisconsin, a general moratorium on energy utility shutoffs for all state residents remains in effect until April 15.
What happens if I receive a disconnection notice?
Contact your utility provider immediately, advised Christopher Ackman, communications and volunteers manager for HACAP.
That way, you can work to set up a payment plan and avoid a disconnection.
“The last thing we want is to disconnect someone,” said Veronica Stober, manager of credit and collections at Alliant Energy.
In Iowa, utilities must wait 12 days after issuing a disconnection notice to act; in Illinois, the wait time is 10 days.
During that time, utilities will generally make multiple efforts to reach out to the customer via phone, email, and text message.
Can I still apply for energy assistance if I qualify?
Yes. Eligible residents can enroll in LIHEAP through April 30; in addition, the Energy Crisis Intervention Program, a subset of LIHEAP, offers similar assistance year-round, though that program is aimed at customers who have received a disconnection notice or have been disconnected.
Ackman said it’s best for customers to apply for both programs as quickly as possible, as funding is on a first-come, first-serve basis and it’s much easier for them to stop the utility from disconnecting a customer than to reconnect them once they’ve been disconnected.
“The best thing to do with this program is, if you receive a disconnection notice, is to bring it in and apply right away,” he said.
Customers should call their nearest HACAP location or call their energy line at 319-739-0100; a banner is also up on the community action agency’s website to schedule an appointment.
For both programs, customers should bring in some form of ID, like a drivers’ license or social security card, their utility bill, proof of income, and, for customers facing disconnection, a disconnection notice.
How many people will be affected?
That’s not immediately clear. Neither of Dubuque’s energy providers, Black Hills Energy or Alliant Energy, were able to provide figures on the number of customers with outstanding disconnection notices.
The 2,092 households who had already received LIHEAP regular assistance through March fell in line with the 2,265 who ultimately received it through April 30 of last year, though households last year received more due to additional federal spending.
David Hagen, outcome reporting and data systems manager for HACAP, calculated on average 29% of households who received regular assistance went on to receive emergency assistance later on.
About a fifth of Americans have struggled to pay their energy bill in the last year, according to the U.S. Census’ Household Pulse Survey.
Nearly 20 percent of adults in Iowa households were unable to pay an energy bill in full in the past 12 months, as of the first week of March, with the same true for 20.2% of Wisconsin adults and 22.6% of Illinois households.
Ackman suggested inflation was driving demand.
“If families are struggling to pay rent or buy groceries because of the cost, maybe they don’t have enough to pay utilities,” he said. “That’s definitely more of an issue than in past years.”
