While sports venues are packing in more than 80,000 people (i.e., Camp Randall, Lambeau Field) with people of all ages, public schools are being coerced into unjustified mandates and testing protocols. No one should inappropriately dictate the rightful health decisions of families. Public health officials from the state and county levels should be focusing on protecting the most vulnerable and not coercing school superintendents with health orders.
Some Grant County schools are moving to update policies to respect parents’ wishes regarding masking and close contact policies that allow healthy kids to remain in school. Unfortunately, this has not been done with the undue influence of the heavy-handed restrictions from health departments.
Grant County seems to be having issues understanding that the recommendations that are made by state and local health departments are recommendations. Each county government, municipal government and school board can consider local data to determine how best to move forward.
As parents, we are seeing a significant loss of educational advancements, social relationships and emotional attachments due to mask mandates, nonsensical contact tracing policies and vaccine discrimination.
Since the beginning of this school year, dozens of families in different districts have already quarantined healthy children multiple times while never testing positive or having any symptoms. Why is the least affected group of individuals being dealt the heaviest punishments? Families deserve better, they deserve the right to an education and their medical freedoms.