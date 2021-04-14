FARLEY, Iowa — Western Dubuque Community School Board members this week approved a slight increase in the district’s tax levy for the coming fiscal year.
Board members unanimously approved a $52.68 million certified budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
The new levy rate might increase by about 3 cents to $11.26 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. Property owners with a home valued at about $196,000 could see a $32.53 annual increase to the district portion of their taxes.
District Business Manager Mark Frasher told the Telegraph Herald that the levy rate approved might decrease a few cents per $1,000 depending on the impact of the increase in state aid — an additional $36.5 million for Iowa public schools — signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds earlier this year.
“We aren’t exactly sure what impact on our property taxes the new law will have until we see that file,” he said. “At the end of the day, our enrollment and cost per pupil and property valuations dictate what our levy rate does, so our budget is creating the overall increase. More kids require a higher budget through the formula.”
He said the school district’s certified enrollment, which is used to calculate state aid, increased by 68 this year.
School Board President Jessica Pape said that, unlike many other schools throughout the area and nation, Western Dubuque Community School District experienced growth in its enrollment this past year and hopes to maintain a strong budget.
“We are really fortunate just to continue to see growth,” she said. “I think by making sure with our budget we are being financially responsible, we are keeping it at levels we can maintain.”
Board members this week also approved the physical plant and equipment levy after its renewal recently was passed by voters for another 10 years.
The levy will remain at its current rate of $1 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. It has been in place since 2012 and generated more than $1.5 million in the 2019-2020 school year.
District officials said the PPEL funds are used to maintain the bus fleet, purchase laptops for student use and support projects such as roof repairs, purchasing security cameras and boiler replacements at district facilities.
“The current PPEL doesn’t expire until June of next year, but we passed it now because the election laws have changed,” said Superintendent Rick Colpitts.