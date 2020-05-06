After losing her baby during delivery, Lindsey Backhaus struggled with grief and isolated herself from others. She was unsure who would really understand the feeling of heartbreak she was experiencing.
But not long after her son Cohen’s death, Backhaus connected with a team of women who all shared tales similar to her own.
She began to make the 90-minute trek from Dubuque to Iowa City in order to listen to the stories and found herself opening up to them.
Meeting with the other women gave Backhaus the strength she needed while grieving and also gave her the opportunity to honor her lost child, she said.
“I enjoyed time with other mothers,” Backhaus said. “It was a huge part of my healing process. It’s more like a friendship setting.”
Since the initial meetings with No Foot Too Small, Backhaus has become an ambassador for the organization and has helped form a group that meets in Dubuque.
The Iowa City-based organization was founded by Robin Boudreau and her husband, Ryan, who lost their son Beau. No Foot Too Small works to connect families throughout the state who have experienced pregnancy loss or infant mortality.
Over the years, the organization has continued to grow, and through fundraising, it has begun opening birthing and bereavement suites at Iowa hospitals for moms who are expecting an infant loss after delivery.
Boudreau said MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center was the first to open a suite in 2019. Other suites are located at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City and Genesis Medical Center in Davenport.
After losing her baby, Backhaus said she sat in her hospital room and could hear other babies around her crying. The noise was impossible for her to drown out. But the new suites offer a private space for mothers and their families to be together after the loss.
“It gives mothers and family (members) a separate space to grieve,” Backhaus said. “The one in Dubuque has a kitchenette. It’s a bigger room so family members can come in and spend time with the baby.”
Amy Wright, director of maternal child services at MercyOne, said since its opening, the birthing and bereavement suite has provided families with extra privacy and precious time they need to be with their babies.
“Although the suite is primarily intended for parents who have lost a newborn, it has also been made available to families experiencing the birth of a baby (born following a miscarriage) or those who have a child admitted to the pediatric unit and need a quiet place to rest,” Wright said.
Since the coronavirus outbreak began, they have started holding their regular “Moms Group” meetings virtually.
“Right now, we are feeling like there is so much emphasis on front-line workers, and I think people are forgetting that people are still losing babies,” Boudreau said. “We have taken our support groups and moved those virtually.”
Backhaus said the virtual meetings have been a great way to get to know mothers in other parts of Iowa. She said it has helped women who live in rural parts of the state connect with others and learn about the support available through No Foot Too Small.
“We have been able to have more reach,” she said. “That has been a really cool thing that has come out of the virus.”
Not only have the Moms Group meetings been moved to a remote, virtual setting, but its annual Angels in the Outfield fundraising event, which usually takes place at a minor league baseball game, has been moved online.
Boudreau said in past years, hundreds of families have gathered at a minor league baseball game. This year, families are encouraged to play baseball or catch at home and tune into the virtual event May 17.
“As with all things No Foot Too Small, we look forward to celebrating angels and uniting families at this year’s (virtual) Angels in the Outfield event,” Boudreau said. “The silver lining to pivoting to a (virtual) event is welcoming angel families from across the state and across the country. During these unprecedented times, coming together, albeit virtually, is particularly special.”
The next virtual Moms Group will be 7 p.m. May 12. For more information go on how to tune in go to www. nofoottoosmall.org.