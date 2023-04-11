“Let’s end the NRA-backed rhetoric,” says Thomas Horton in a TH letter to the editor. He claims the Second Amendment was enacted when there were no police presence or security systems.

On the contrary, the Second Amendment was ratified in 1791, having been proposed by James Madison to counteract a tyrannical federal government.

