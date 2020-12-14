MANCHESTER, Iowa — Together, a group of women sorted through a mound of presents. They already had hundreds but more continued to pour in. One by one, they wrapped the gifts that needed it and put the ones that didn’t to the side to get ready to be sent to families.
Within only a few weeks, they went from needing more than a thousand gifts to having almost everything. But that’s what happens when you pull together 15 women who want to ensure every child has a present to unwrap this Christmas, said Mindi Jackson, founder of the Delaware County Pay-It-Forward Relief Fund.
“We started with over 1,200 gift tags to be filled, and at the end of the deadline we only had about 120 to fill,” she said. “The response not just from only those donating but our volunteers who spent hours helping was amazing. We started this program from scratch. The fact that we were able to pull it off within a few weeks shows the compassion these ladies have.”
After Jackson found out the annual Delaware County Christmas Drive with Santa Claus was not happening this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she and many volunteers with the Pay-It-Forward group and local moms banded together. “There were about 15 of us ladies that were very passionate about making sure little ones had a gift this year,” she said.
In an effort to raise money for those impacted by the virus earlier this year, Jackson partnered with the First Lutheran Church in Manchester to begin the Pay-It-Forward Relief Fund. Since then, they have raised money for individuals affected by COVID-19, as well as the derecho, and have now started the Christmas Hope Program.
Missy McIntyre, a volunteer with the Pay-It-Forward Relief Program and Jackson’s sister, said customers who entered Delaware County businesses would grab a tag from a Christmas tree, purchase the item on the tag and return it to the business in time for the gift to be delivered by Christmas. Monetary donations were used to pay for the unpicked tags.
McIntyre said some families called and asked what gifts were needed and went out and purchased them themselves. In total, they have received $14,000 as well as a $10,000 McElroy Grant to help pay for the gifts. They will also be giving out $50 Fareway gift cards along with the presents and are planning to distribute gift bags filled with scarves, lip balm and other presents to seniors living in designated housing facilities throughout Delaware County.
Thanks to all of the support, this Christmas hundreds of kids will receive Christmas gifts, McIntyre said. The gifts will be distributed this week.
“Because of COVID and parents losing jobs and kids not having school to see all of their friends, it’s been a hard year all around.” she said. “It is something that fit in our guidelines to be able to pay it forward.”
Ali Manson, executive director of the Manchester Area Chamber of Commerce, said the initiative serves as a reminder for residents to continue supporting each other.
“I feel that in a community like Manchester, there needs to be more than one way to support each other,” she said. “If there is a need that someone else can fulfill, then that is where groups like Pay It Forward are such a blessing to a community.”