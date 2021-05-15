Wings, live music and beer brought the Cascade community and visitors together Saturday afternoon.
The seventh annual Cascade Wing and Brew Fest provided an opportunity for people to laugh together, eat award-winning wings and enjoy the cool weather.
Taking place at Cascade's River View Park, the event provided a family-friendly environment to keep both children and adults entertained. There was ice cream, popcorn and a “silly sketch caricatures” booth.
After a “crazy year,” Cascade resident Jen Mihalakis said the world finally feels back to normal. Mihalakis and her daughter Brianna, 7, attended the festival to support Mihalakis’ husband, who entered the Wing Master contest. Mihalakis and her family moved back to Cascade about five years ago and they’ve participated in the fest since.
“I grew up here so I love small towns,” she said. “Everybody is friends with everybody and looks after one another.”
Seeing her friends and enjoying the playground were Brianna’s favorite parts of the experience, she said. Her mother added that Brianna likes indulging herself in the food.
Shauna and Jason Maro, of Bellevue, were new to the Wing and Brew Fest this year. They walked around to try all the wings and Jason planned to check out the ice cream.
Summing up the festival experience, Jason stated the “beer is cold and the wings are good.”
The occasion was equally rewarding for those making the wings.
Electricians by trade, Lee Kremer and Pete McAllister cook wings as a hobby. They said they entered the wing contest a little late but put forth their full effort.
“It feels good to get out and be outside,” Kremer said. “We’ve been enjoying it and got to try some of the other wings.”
Prizes were awarded for best barbeque sauce, best unique sauce and people's choice. Attendees were able to begin their taste testing right at the start of the event and each of the four wing vendors presented their wings to the three official judges.
Katelyn Wolfe, director of the Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce, showed up more than six hours before the event started to help set everything up.
Wolfe moved to Cascade from Asbury and began her position with the chamber in 2019. Because the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of multiple events over the past year, Wolfe said Saturday's event marked the first time she had heard live music in the River View Park amphitheater.
“It’s a fun event with a lot of community support,” Wolfe said. “Everybody’s excited and it’s nice to get out again."
The sponsors of the community event included the Cascade Area Chamber of Commerce and various local businesses.
All proceeds from the Wing and Brew Fest went back to the chamber of commerce to support local events and initiatives.
“We’re just getting back to having things going on,” Wolfe said. “We’re talking about what we want to do and what we want to get started with.”