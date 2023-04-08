Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
The big lie of artificial intelligence:
• There is no such thing as a machine having an idea.
• A computer cannot produce a truly random number.
• A computer can only simulate the shuffling of cards in a game.
• A computer is built on switches that are either on or off.
• That we don’t set a switch does not mean it’s unset.
• A computer as a static device can take a picture of the sky but it is not the sky.
• A computer can simulate a conversation but a computer cannot have a conversation.
• It cannot improvise.
• It cannot “compose” music.
• It cannot ponder.
• It cannot “guess” (no truly random setting of on/off switches).
• There is no future version of a rock (sand/silicon) that is not a rock.
• It may simulate a Picasso, but it won’t change its style one day because of a pretty woman.
• A copy of an art piece as good as it may appear is still a static image.
• A computer cannot simulate brush strokes in an oil painting.
Static waters always have a bad odor after a while.
On and on we can go describing something that is dead as if it “one day” will be alive.
As said by Gene Wilder in the film “Young Frankenstein”: “It’s alive.”
No, it’s not. It’s sand. It’s dead. It’s not alive.
