Members of area fire departments enter St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Farley, Iowa, for the funeral of George Simon Jr. on Tuesday. Simon also owned and operated Simon Feed Store and J & B Feed store in Farley until his retirement in 2019.
FARLEY, Iowa — George Simon Jr. left the world in grand fashion, heralded by a 12-fire-engine procession down First Street, from St. Joseph’s Catholic Church to St. Joseph’s Cemetery off Seventh Avenue Northeast in his hometown of Farley.
It may have been a typical sendoff for retired and active firefighters, per Farley Fire Chief Rod Kramer, but it couldn’t have been for a nicer person.
“He was an all-around great guy,” said Kramer, who worked alongside Simon for 20 years and inherited the chief’s position from him. “Always had a smile on his face.”
“Junior,” as his friends knew him, served on the Farley Fire Department for 47 years, rising from firefighter to the volunteer department’s top job. Approximately 50 personnel from a half-dozen neighboring fire departments participated in the procession, including crews from Dyersville, Epworth, Asbury and Holy Cross.
At his burial, his departure was heralded by the striking of the four-fives bell — five strikes of a fire department bell in four bursts, an old firefighting code indicating a return to quarters. The Dubuque Fire Department sent off one last page in his honor, a call to service to Reiff Funeral Home.
Junior is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorann Simon, of Farley; children, Amy (Lee) Steffen, Bill Simon and Kim Simon, all of Farley, Angie (Daniel) Kramer and Ann (Charlie) Coyle, both of Epworth, and Brenda (Jeremy) Fangmann, of Peosta; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and eight siblings.
He owned and operated Simon Feed Store and J & B Feed store in Farley, Iowa, until his retirement in 2019.
A veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves, Junior was buried with full military honors.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member.
