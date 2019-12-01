Medical Associates made the following announcements:
Julie Ivanov joined the Neurology Department. As a member of the Neurology team, she will treat health concerns involving the brain, spinal cord, nerves, and diseases of the muscles.
Cheryl Morgan-Ihrig joined the Oncology & Hematology Department. Dr. Morgan-Ihrig is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Oncology/Hematology.
The following local EXIT Realty agents were recently honored by EXIT Realty Corp. International:
Deb Hooks, associate broker was honored with the Bronze Award. The award was given in recognition of closing 25-plus real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
Jamie Blake, sales representative, was honored with the Bronze Award.
Steve Davis, sales representative, was honored with the Bronze Award.
Jason Conrad, franchisee, was honored with the Silver Award. The award was given in recognition of closing 50-plus real estate transaction sides during the production year July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019.
Jill Conrad, franchisee, was honored with the Silver Award.
Gwen Kosel, sales representative, was honored with the Silver Award.
The Iowa Association for Justice, the statewide association representing trial attorneys, recently held its annual convention. New officers and board members were installed, and award winners were honored. IAJ members were elected to positions on the board of governors from the various judicial election districts of the state. Election balloting took place during the run-up to the convention. Sam Wooden, of Dubuque, was elected from Judicial Subdistrict 1A.
Beth Gilbreath, of Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors, recently earned the Commitment to Excellence Endorsement for dedication to practicing business at the highest professional standards from the National Association of Realtors.
Heartland Financial USA Inc. announced Jenna Bakken joined the company as a loan serving specialist.
Deery Brothers, of Dubuque, announced that Mike Sullivan has joined the team as a sales manager.