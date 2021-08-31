Sorry, an error occurred.
Friday, Aug. 27, 2021
Dupont — Josh and Ashley Dupont, of Balltown, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
Specht — Sean and Amy Specht, of Dyersville, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.
Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021
Connolly-Bulles — Aidan Connolly and Mobina Bulles, of Dubuque, a girl at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, Dubuque.
Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021
Brehm — Chris and Jeanne Brehm, of Epworth, Iowa, a girl at MercyOne.